Pashinyan proves again to be untrustable politician

28 April 2023 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

With his irrational speech and behaviors Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan once again proved to be an untrustable politician and unreliable person. A thicket of news circulated in Armenian media outlets recently confirms that he is not a man who stands by his words.

On the one hand, he speaks about peace, on the other hand, he sends saboteur groups into Azerbaijani territory and tries to arm separatists in Karabakh by violating the provisions of the 9 November statement. Besides, Armenia's capriciousness has always been in sight. Just a day after Armenia installed a checkpoint on the conditional Aremanian-Azerbaijan border, Azerbaijan responded it with installing another checkpoint in order to prevent smuggling illegal weapons and manpower in Azerbaijan's territory. What happened? Armenia as usual, shed tears that Azerbaijan is trying to commit genocide in Karabakh.

Standing once again in front of the cameras he addresses false accusations against Azerbaijan that as though it plans to grab the territory of Armenia, but does not mention that Armenia invaded 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory and kept it under occupation for 30 years. Yet we are not talking about looting, vandalism, ecocide and many more destructions caused by Armenian armed groups in the formerly occupied lands. Pashinyan's foolish statement suggests that he either suffers from Amnesia or is a total impudent who surrounded with Armenian politicians of his own prototype.

Not being tired of performing the role of "PM who tries to save miserable but stubborn and proud Armenia" Nicol Pashinyan called the Azerbaijani side to peace by mutually recognizing each-other's territorial integrity. He suggested that Armenia is ready to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in accordance with the Soviet-Azerbaijani border and asked Azerbaijan to recognize Armenia with 29,743 square kilometers. One can think that in this case, Armenia will recognize Azerbaijan with 86,600 square kilometers, since Soviet Azerbaijan covered Karabakh as well. However, a few days later Armenia solemnly announced allocating a low-interest credit to the so-called “artsakh republic” amounting to 3.5 billion drams ($9 million).

After all this, Pahisnyan leaves no other idea to think either he tries to wrap the world around his little finger or he lost his mind. First of all, we remind a cocky PM of a “little but proud country”, which begs money and help from other countries and live at the expense of others, that Soviet Azerbaijan had neither a region named Artsakh nor Artsakh republic within its borders.

Secondly, providing separatists within Azerbaijan with financial resources is poking in Azerbaijan's internal affairs. In addition, taking into account that the same separatist group engaged in terror acts, committed massacres such as Khojaly, looted civilians, and their hands stained with Azerbaijanis' blood, it is also a crime of aiding terrorism. Such action of Armenia indicates new provocations and crimes in Karabakh.

Surely, these financial resources provided by the Armenian government will not be directed to the civilians living in Karabakh, but to the separatist clique that takes hostage the civilians of Armenian origin. Such actions of Armenia will further worsen the living standards of civilians in Karabakh, kept as hostages by the separatist groups, who already live in dire conditions.

It seems that Armenia has not taken a lesson from the 44-day war in 2020. Otherwise, they would avoid trying to interfere with Azerbaijan’s internal affairs and aid terrorism. Armenia should not forget that history repeats itself and if they do not stop doing such things soon or late they will feel the strike of the Iron Fist once again. Besides that, let Pashinyan not forget that the more he will be a man of his word, the better will be for him and Armenia.

---

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @g_Ashirov

