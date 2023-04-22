Baku's ultimatum startles Armenian political circles: ...either they will live under Azerbaijani flag or they will leave!

22 April 2023 01:55 (UTC+04:00)

It has been a few days since the Armenian media and all known and unknown Armenian political circles started discussing the Karabakh issue. It's as if Armenia, having woken up from a deep sleep, cannot find a place for itself in the media outlets. The reason is simple; The ultimatum from Baku...

As it is known, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who visited Salyan district the other day, touched on a number of issues in an interview on state television regarding the provocations by Armenia, as well as its avoidance of peace talks. The most important thing was some points emphasized by the President of Azerbaijan regarding the future fate of Armenians living in Karabakh.

"The separatists should also understand that they have two options: either they will live under the Azerbaijani flag or they will leave."

In a simple phrase, a deep message is given to Armenia - either obey the laws that are within the framework of realities or get off. And worst of all: "The separatists, who are currently inventing some fictitious names for themselves - one calls himself a president, another calls himself a minister, another one calls himself a speaker of some parliament - this group of clowns must finally understand that they cannot play with our patience . We have tried to explain to them many times in different ways that they will either follow our word or they will be rejected from there and leave the Armenians there, who have actually become their hostages and captives, in peace. I am sure that the majority of the Armenian population currently living in Karabakh is ready to accept Azerbaijani citizenship. Simply put, these leeches, these predatory animals won't let them do that. They won't let these people live comfortably, having kept them as hostages for 30 years. Therefore, my position is this. Let everyone hear it – both the Armenian leaders and the forces standing behind them today. No-one can influence our will. We have proven it – both during and after the war. If necessary, we will prove it again in any form.”

Now let's take a look at the reactions of Armenians. Although the discussions in the media were extensive, the most interesting ones drew attention. For example, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Vardan Oskanyan has blamed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, saying that he is promoting the wrong policy.

In relation with Karabakh issue he has criticized the Armenian PM: "Nikol Pashinyan's judgments are fundamentally wrong".

But I wonder what is the reason that irritates the former Minister about Pashinyan's policy? Oskanyan tried to deny Pashinyan's recognition of the territories of Azerbaijan at the Prague meeting last year. In addition, he said that he did not understand the thinking of the Armenian Prime Minister regarding the Madrid principles. These are the Madrid principles adopted in 2007 for the resolution of the conflict, and what made Oskanya mad was Pashinyan's recognition of Karabakh as Azerbaijan's territory based on the Madrid principles in the parliament.

"The Prime Minister previously stated in Parliament that Armenia, having adopted the Madrid principles as the basis for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict in 2007, recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan."

Another Russian political analyst of Armenian descent, Andrey Koshkin, both criticized and tried to distort the steps taken by Pashinyan.

"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's message regarding the recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity does imply Karabakh to be of Azerbaijan's territory," Koshkin said in a media statement. As can be seen from this expression, Armenia regretted its confessions. The reason is that the processes are in favor of Azerbaijan, that is, the victory of the right over the wrong.

In a separate media, the speaker of the Armenian parliament Alen Simonyan, affected by the harsh statements of the Azerbaijani president, made an exciting remark. Simonyan said that the recent statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that the Karabakh Armenians "either get Azerbaijani citizenship or leave" is unacceptable.

Supposedly trying to pretend to be humane, the speaker described the message addressed by Azerbaijan as hatred against Armenians. However, they are the ones who show violence to a missing soldier and burn the flag in a sports competition.

As Oskanyan emphasized, Simonyan also said the same words. The speaker of the parliament very skillfully tried to distort Pashinyan's admission that he recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan during his speech in the parliament. So again the same character and the same game. The main thing is that the Armenia is under the influence of the powerful word. All that remains is the drawing conclusion...

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews' deputy editor-in-chief

