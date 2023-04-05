Iran's use of religion to achieve its goals looks buffoonery and is betrayal of Islam

5 April 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's crimes against Azerbaijan have taken a large scope since the notorious armed attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran. There is a lot of evidences that the recent terror attack against the Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa has been of menacing plan by Iran's clandestine networks in Azerbaijan.

The nature of the crime, the identity of the accomplices, and the methods used clearly show that the Iranian special services, especially the IRGC, are behind this terrorist act.

Unfortunately, the ugly manifestation of Iran's state-level terrorist policy against Azerbaijan does not end with this. Generally, if the primary mission of Iran’s intelligence agencies is believed to keep the Islamic regime in power. However, their missions overlap extensively because their agendas are broad. Iran's successive provocations against Azerbaijan actually serve one purpose: to put Azerbaijan in a completely suppressed position in the region. For this, Iran uses any means against the country. In this regard, the most widely used tool by Iran is the promotion of terrorism and provocations under the guise of religion. The other day, in front of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz, the Huseyniyyun terrorist group affiliated with Iran's IRGC tried to send a message to the state of Azerbaijan by demonstrating another show. Undoubtedly, Tabriz is the most vulnerable side of the regime in Iran. Because the mullahcracy has intended to open the consulate of Armenia, its only brotherly partner in the region, for a long time. For this reason, the regime has unleashed its trained organizations and ordered an attack on the state bodies of Azerbaijan.

How Iran gets armed its gangs in Azerbaijan?

Iran's terrorist and espionage groups and organizations operate under different names all over the world. Those organizations can become active participants in threats and even armed attacks if necessary. One of the terrorist groups that spread widely inside and outside of Iran under religious slogans and are affiliated with the IRGC is the 'Huseiniyyun' terrorist organization. In Azerbaijan, a number of activists of that organization participated in attempts at coups. However, many members of the organization are currently under arrest.

So placing flags and causing another provocation in front of Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Tabriz by Huseyniyyun's unbridled groups enboldned by the regime, once again demonstrates Iran's disregard to international norms.

However, there are other radical-terrorist gangs of Iran circulating inside Azerbaijan. Generally, in the four decades since its Islamic Revolution, Iran has formed and supported an expanding number of allied fighting forces throughout the Middle East. Iran’s Quds Force, part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), serves as the main point of contact with these groups, providing them with training, weaponry, and funds to promote Iranian regional objectives. Back to years of occupation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Iran was cooperating with Armenian separatist-terrorist groups through which they used to smuggle weapons and drugs in Azerbaijani territory.

After Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War, it was not surprising that Iran was aghast at Azerbaijan's possession of own lands, as well as being very concerned about the opening of the Zangazur corridor. Iran is ultimately unhappy of the processes in the region assuming that the results would cut its relations with Armenia despite the fact that Azerbaijan has offered Iran underground and overground route crossing through Zangazur corridor to Armenia. Because Zangazur is the only option that sustains access for Iran's terrorist organizations serving the regime to reach in the South Caucasus and beyond.

Seeing that hope are vanishing in the South Caucasus, Iran is currently interfering in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan which is the only country obstructing Iran's illegal plans in the region, and is threatening statesmen, officials, and ordinary citizens in the country. The fact of this kind of crime committed against MP Fazil Mustafa revealed Iran's terrorist activity once again.

Now Iran is using the same methods against Azerbaijan, and this situation equates Iran with Armenia in the Azerbaijani community.

It is for this reason that working for Iran, cooperating with its special services and religious-ideological centers means cooperating with Armenia.

Iran's use of religion to achieve its goals, turning religion into a tool of terror policy, is a betrayal of Islam.

All members of the network established by Iran in Azerbaijan should be exposed and answer to the law. Because the people of Azerbaijan do not forgive betrayal and will never forgive it.

