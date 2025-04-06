Another mine incident occures in Aghdam, injuring civilian
Another mine explosion occurred on April 6 in the village of Galaychilar, located in the liberated Aghdam region, Azernews reports, citing a joint statement by the Press Services of ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Sabuhi Elman oglu Mammadov, a resident of Galaychilar born in 1983, sustained a leg injury after stepping on an anti-personnel mine in an uncleared area. He was immediately evacuated to the hospital.
The Aghdam district prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the incident.
Authorities once again urged the public to adhere to safety regulations, watch for mine hazard signs, and refrain from entering unfamiliar or uncleared areas.
It should be noted that a similar incident involving an ANAMA employee was recently reported in the Jabrayil region.
