Armenian war criminal reveals shocking fact about ex-president Kocharyan

Akbar Novruz

During the trial at the Baku Military Court, the accused Arkady Ghukasyan also discussed the former President of the Republic of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, while responding to questions from state prosecutors.

Azernews reports that Ghukasyan stated that the main speaker at the rallies held in Karabakh in 1988 was Arkady Manvelovich Manucharov. He added, "I do not remember Robert Kocharyan's speeches. Since we were educated in Russian, he, like me, had problems with the literary Armenian language. It is possible that he was one of the organizers of the rally, because he was a member of the 'Krung' organization."

He also stated that, back in 1992, fewer than 30,000 residents of Armenian descent lived in the territory of Garabagh. He indicated that some of these individuals chose to remain in Garabagh, while others moved to Armenia or Russia.

The trial continues for citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and regulations of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes.