Weapons & ammunition found in Khankendi

19 April 2024 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Police officers found a machine gun, a grenade and a grenade launcher in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

On April 18, seven automatic weapons of different brands, one rifle, one grenade launcher, seven grenades, six lighters, 26 cartridge combs, 8 shells, 740 cartridges of different calibers and other ammunition were found and taken from the territory of Khankendi city on April 18.

It should be noted that this is the first time that a large number of weapons and ammunition have been discovered in Khankendi. While Armenian separatist groups were living in Garabagh, they created special weapons and arsenals in the area and tried to create illegal armed groups against Azerbaijan. At the same time, Armenian separatist groups tried to create a serious threat in the region by causing provocations in Garabagh.

On September 13, 2023, stability was restored in Garabagh after the anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

---

