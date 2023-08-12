Armenia prepares new bloody "show" for its international patrons [VIDEO]

12 August 2023 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenian armed forces are gathering additional troops and military equipment in the direction of the Lachin district, Azernews reports.

The footage made by using technical surveillance equipment clearly shows the movement of four KamAZ military vehicles with artillery mounts and two KamAZ vehicles with ammunition belonging to the Armenian armed groups.

It should be noted that before the incident on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border in September 2022, similar actions were observed from Armenia. Perhaps the Armenian authorities are preparing another similar provocation at the border.

