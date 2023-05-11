Azerbaijan Army's serviceman martyred as a result of provocation committed by Armenia

11 May 2023 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of deliberate provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces units, Azerbaijan Army's long-term active military serviceman Novruzalizade Orkhan Elkhan became martyr, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijan Army Units are taking decisive necessary retaliatory measures. Its units control the operational situation.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr.

May Allah rest the soul of the martyr in peace!

---

