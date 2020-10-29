By Vafa Ismayilova

A volunteer of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) is among the 21 civilians killed in Armenia's missile attack on Azerbaijan's Barda city on October 28.

“Humanitarians not a target. Father and a local team member, volunteer of IFRC was killed while delivering humanitarian support in Barda city of Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia’s deadly shelling of city with cluster rockets,” Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev wrote in his Twitter account following the attack.

Meanwhile, IFRC Europe have commented on the volunteer’s killing.

“We are devastated to learn that one of our volunteers was killed this afternoon while delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in Barda, Azerbaijan. The 39-year-old father was part of an AzRedCrescent emergency mobile team and was hit by shelling. Humanitarians are not a target,” the IFRC Europe said on its official Twitter account on 28 October.

Five more civilians were killed in another Armenian attack on Barda on October 27.

Armenia has launhced missile attacks tartgeting civilian settlements in Azerbaijan shortly after it resumed attacks near the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27.

Ninety-one civilians have been killed in Armenia's indiscriminate missile attacks on Azerbaijan so far.