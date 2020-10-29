By Trend

The Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime and firing on the Azerbaijani settlements, civilian facilities, including private and apartment buildings, farms, continue to destruct civilian facilities by using heavy artillery and rocket launchers, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend on Oct. 28.

Today Barda city was once again subjected to Armenia’s missile fire.

As a result, 21 people died, about 70 people were wounded, several civilian facilities were destroyed, many vehicles became unusable.

An employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was among the killed civilians. Another employee was severely wounded as a result of the missile fire.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is working intensively. The ministry urges to call the hotline number "112" in connection with the emergency situations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz