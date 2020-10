By Aisha Jabbarova

Two Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenia’s missile attack on Tartar district, Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office reported on October 20.

Anar Isagli (26) and Anar Guliyev (36) died as a result of a shell which hit a private house in Tartar’s Jamilli village at 15:00 local time. Another civilian, Murov Shabanov (48) was injured in the same attack.

Sixty-two Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenia’s indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure since September 27 when Armenia launched a large-scale attack on Azerbaijani positions and civilians.

Thirteen civilians were killed as Armenia launched ballistic missiles on Azerbaijan’s second largest city Ganja on October 17.

Azerbaijan has responded to Armenain attacks with counter-offensive operations along the line of contact and liberated a number of Armenian-occupied strategic heights, villages, cities of Fuzulu, Zangilan and Hadrut town.