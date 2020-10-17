Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has said that Armenia's another missile attack on civilians in Azerbaijan's Ganja city is a crime against humanity and reflects the helplessness of the Armenian army.

Mehriban Aliyeva made the remarks in her official Instagram page on October 17, a few hours after missile attacks on Ganja's residential area killed 13 civilians and injured 52 others.

"How one can be an insane beast to give another order on missile attack of civilian quarters of the sleeping city where there is no any military infrastructure?

"Perfidious attack on Ganja done in the night is not only the evidence of fascist nature of the Armenian authorities and their lack of principles, but unveils also the total helplessness of the aggressor in front of the Azerbaijani Army. Targeted attacks against peaceful citizens are crime against humanity. And, to remain indifferent means to be the accomplice of this crime!" Aliyeva said.

She further expressed her condolences to the families and beloved ones of those killed in the aftermath of the attack, and wished the soonest recovery to all injured ones.