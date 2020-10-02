By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenia is shelling four villages in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam region causing casualties among the civilians, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported in the morning today.

The villages of Hindiristan, Alibeyli, Ahmadaghali and Safarli of the Aghdam region are currently under intense artillery fire despite the ministry's repeated warnings not to fire at our human settlements, the ministry said.

There are killed and wounded among the civilian population.

“According to the report, there is also a possibility of rocket attacks on Azerbaijani territories from the Gorus region of Armenia. We declare that we will take an adequate retaliatory action,” the ministry said.

Sabirkand village in Shamkir region and Guzanli village in Aghdam are also being shelled, the ministry reported later today.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani positions in Jebrail, Fizuli came under rocket fire from the Gorus region of Armenia earlier on October 1 at 17:28. Armenian army units had also shelled civilian facilities in Horadiz city of Fizuli region on October 1. Azerbaijan carriedo ut counter-attack operations over the night, liberating the dominant high grounds around Madagiz.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

19 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and 58 others have been injured in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan’s civilian infrastructures since 27 September. Among the killed civilians are three children as well as five members of the same family.