By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles has circulated a document from US Congressional archives that exposed Armenian Dashanks as a terrorist organization.

The document in question details Dashnaks’ sympathies for Hitler and the Holocaust, their racist tendencies, as well as terrorist acts carried by them in the United States.

The document was presented to the plenary session of Congress on May 4, 1945 by Congressman Frank Hook, a member of the US House of Representatives from Michigan and was included in the US Congressional Record and published by the US government.

The article describes the Dashnaks a well-organized "gang" with a long record of terrorist-fascist acts. The article notes that Dashnaks adopted terrorism as a main political tool. It reminded that Dashnaks committed a number of terrorists acts against some American Armenians who refused to donate to the “Dashnaktsutyun” party or did not share the organization’s radical ideology, including the one against Archbishop Leon Tourian, the head of the Armenian Church in the United States, who was assassinated by Dashnaks in 1933 during a Christmas service at a church in New York.

Emphasizing the Dashnaks' sympathy for Nazism, the article refers to the September 17, 1936 issue of the Armenian-language Hairenik newspaper published in Boston, which calls Hitlerism and Fascism "a gift to humanity" and "successful systems that gave new life to Germany and Italy."

Moreover, the article states that the Dashnaks were fiercely anti-Semitic and quoted the anti-Semitic statement by Dashnaks published in Hairenik in August 1936.

Referring to Jews, Dashnaks said: “Sometimes it is difficult to eradicate these poisonous elements when they have already struck deep root like a chronic disease. And when it becomes necessary for people to eradicate them in an uncommon method, these attempts and methods are regarded revolutionary. During a surgical operation the flow of blood is a natural thing.... Under such conditions dictatorship seems to have the role of a savior.”

Apparently, the Armenian Dashnaks call the Holocaust - the murder of six million Jews by the Nazis a "surgery to eradicate poisonous elements,” the article reads.

The document also touches upon Armenian Nazi collaborator Garegin Nzhdeh, who was also the founder of Tsegakronism theory that emulated Hitler’s racism ideology and promoted racism mainly among the Armenian youth.

The article also presents an appeal made by Nzhdeh and his Armenian Dashnak allies to the Armenian youth to adopt and remain committed to these racist ideas, which was published in the January 11, 1935 issue of Hairenik Weekly.

It should be noted that Armenia’s main diaspora organization in the US - the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) - is the Dashnak organization.

It is interesting that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s grandfather also collaborated with Nazis during the WW2, according to the document circulated in the Armenian media recently.

Armenia’s current authorities have refused to demolish Armenian Nazi collaborator Garegin Nzhdeh’s monument erected in Yerevan in 2016. Nzhdeh collaborated with the Third Reich and was involved in Holocaust, based on documented evidence.

Garegin Nzhdeh was also former general of the Dashnak army that was responsible for massacring hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis and Jews in Azerbaijan back in 1918.

In 2016, the former Armenian authorities unveiled a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh as the “hero of the national liberation movement” in the center of Yerevan, opposite one of the government buildings. In addition, a street and a metro station are named in honor of Nzhdeh in Armenian capital. Armenians also have built memorial and tombstones to honor their most famous Nazi activist Garegin Nzhdeh.

