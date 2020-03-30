By Akbar Mammadov

The head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tural Ganjaliyev, has received death threats from Armenians through social networking websites.

Senior Advisor at Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Samir Mammadov shared information about death threats from Armenians against Tural Ganjaliyev on his Facebook page.

“Sadly, we are receiving death threats from the Armenian side. It first started as hate messages and insults and now has turned to assassination threats. Especially the head of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament from Khankendi - Tural Ganjaliyev is being targeted.

We urge the Armenian side to stop their Azerbaijanophobia campaign and embrace the peace process by supporting the peaceful coexistence of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan within the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Mammadov said.

He added that methods used by ASALA, the Armenian group recognized as a terrorist organization by the US and a number of European countries, will not work on the Nagorno-Karabakh's Azerbaijani community.

In the meantime, Tural Ganjaliyev told local media: “They even threaten us with murder and terrorist attacks. They send information about the actions of the ASALA terrorists and the Nemesis group of the Dashnaks, realizing that the same thing will happen to me."

These threats are pushing us to continue our work and expose occupants even more actively, the head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh added.

Ganjaliyev also informed public about “virtual terror” against the Azerbaijan community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, writing on his Facebook page.

“As our activities irritate the Armenian side, Armenian social media users repeatedly send us insulting messages to the official page of the community and to my personal page, as well as reports about the closure of the pages, write negative comments on the pages”, Ganjaliyev said.

It should be noted that the Twitter account of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh was removed as a result of the massive virtual attacks of the Armenian side before. The community was able to restore its Twitter page later.

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan’s breakaway region which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews' staff journalist

