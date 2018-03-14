By Trend

Armenia entered the TOP-3 of the poorest CIS countries, Armenian media reported on March 13.

According to the Armenian national statistics service, the country with a poverty rate of 29.4 percent is the third in the CIS in terms of poverty.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is on the list of the CIS countries with the lowest level of poverty. Only about 5 percent of Azerbaijan's population lives below the poverty line.

In Russia, about 13.5 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

