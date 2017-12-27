By Trend

The budget of Yerevan for 2018 was adopted with a deficit of 48 million drams (about $100,000).

Reportedly, the Council of Elders of Yerevan made the decision on adoption of the budget with 47 elders voting in favor and 16- against.

Thus, the revenue is forecast at the level of 80,189 billion drams (about $166.5 million), while expenses will exceed the revenue part by 8 million drams (about $100,000) - at the level of 80,238 billion drams ($166.57 million), Armenian media outlets reported.

The opposition announced that the city budget was "rebooted with decorative expenses," and important issues were ignored.

Marina Khachatryan from the party "Apricot Country" considers "unreasonable" the acquisition of flags worth 45 million drams (almost $93,500) for 2018. She added that about $150,000 are planned to be allocated for purchase of office supplies.

"That is, we can assume that the mayor of Yerevan, Taron Margaryan, at the expense of the city budget, acquires a brand suit under the guise of office supplies," she said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz