National Library creates e-database about Nakhchivan

The Azerbaijan National Library has created an electronic database called "Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic-100".

The database contains information about Nakchivan's culture, history, and geography, as well as prominent personalities born here, Azernews reports.

For those who want to get acquainted with the electronic database, please click the following link.

Renowned for having plenty of unique sights, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic fascinates visitors with its impressive heritage.

With a centuries-old history, Nakhchivan has always played an invaluable role in the country's socio-economic and socio-political life.

Nakhchivan abounds with historical monuments, including ancient Gamigaya, Farhad House, Yusuf ibn Kuseyir Mausoleum, Gulistan Tomb, Khanagah Tomb, Qazanchi Bridge, Nakhchivan Juma Mosque, and Qesariyya monument.

The splendid 12th-century Momine Khatun Mausoleum, which is the city's icon, is perhaps the finest single antique monument in Azerbaijan.

Built in 1186 by Ajami ibn Abubakr Nakhchivani above a vaulted crypt, it sits on a shallow base made of large blocks of red diorite.

The extraordinary view of the Alinjagala Fortress attracts many foreign visitors.

The fortress, which is perceived as a symbol of strength and military strategy, for centuries has been a critical geostrategic castle.

Mount Duzdag is also a popular spot among tourists who visit Nakhchivan.

The therapeutic salt cave is located at a height of 1,173 metres above sea level.

Those who suffer from respiratory disease will find great results from the treatment procedures here.

