Azerbaijan to participate in international tourism exhibitions in Austria & Russia

23 January 2024 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijan will participate in the international tourism exhibition Fieren Messe 2024 which will be held in Vienna, the capital of Austria, on March 14-17, and Moscow International Travel & Tourism (MITT), which will be held in Moscow, the capital of Russia, on March 19-21, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

According to the Agency, visitors to Füeren Messe 2024 will get travel advice and a variety of leisure options, including exclusive vacations and opportunities to plan their next adventure. The event will be held at the Messe Wien exhibition center.

The 30th edition of the MITT exhibition is the leading international travel and tourism exhibition in the CIS region.

It should be noted that in January–November 2023, 1,893,000 tourists from 186 countries traveled to Azerbaijan, 29.8% more than in the same period the previous year, according to the State Statistical Committee.

Some 30.5% of tourists came from Russia, 18.1% from Turkiye, 7.9% from Iran, 5.3% from India, 4.9% from Georgia, 4% from Saudi Arabia, 2.8% from Kazakhstan, 2.6% from Pakistan, 1.9% from Uzbekistan, 1.8% from the United Arab Emirates, 1.5% each from Israel and Ukraine, 1.4% from Kuwait, 1.3% from Belarus, 1.2% from each of Turkmenistan and China, 1.1% from Great Britain, and 11% from other countries. 70.1% of them were men, and 29.9% were women.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz