Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities promoted in Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities have been promoted in Kazakhstan.

An event themed "Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities" was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Trade House and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in the city of Aktau, Azernews reports.

Aze Turizm Company, the Naftalan Medical and Health Centre, and the Naftalan City Executive presented Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities.

Welcoming the guests, the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Aktau, Elchin Mammadov, noted that such events contribute to the development of bilateral and regional relations in the field of tourism.

He hailed the relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, which are successfully developing in all areas.

Elchin Mammadov stressed the state's attention to the tourism industry in Azerbaijan.

The Consul General provided insight into state programs and various projects aimed at increasing the country's tourism potential.

He noted that citizens of Kazakhstan are among the tourists who visit Azerbaijan the most.

Head of the Azerbaijan Trading House, Rahim Sultanov, spoke about the activities of the trading house, its projects, and its achievements.

The head of the Aze Turizm company, Mehpara Mammadova, informed the guests about Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities.

Director of the Naftalan Medical and Health Centre, Ilgar Huseynov, and the head of the department of the Naftalan City Executive Power, Tamara Hasanova, spoke about the medical and health centres operating in Naftalan.

Videos demonstrating the country's tourism potential were also shown as part of the event.

Furthermore, the event participants enjoyed Azerbaijani traditional dishes and were presented with national souvenirs and promotional materials.

