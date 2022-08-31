AZAL presented an updated version of its official website

31 August 2022 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

The flag carrier of Azerbaijan has launched an updated version of its official website at www.azal.az.

The navigation of the new website differs with functionality and ease of use; thus, allowing all visitors and passengers to minimize the amount of time it takes to find the information needed. The website also offers a more user-friendly interface and modern design.

The entire procedure for purchasing flight tickets has been fully optimized. The new website has become the fastest and most efficient tool for passengers to manage their bookings and complete online check-in (opens 24 hours before departure).

It also provides up-to-date information on the rules of carriage, rules of entry into the countries to which the airline operates flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website of Azerbaijan Airlines also contains a reference section with answers to the most frequently asked questions received by the airline.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz