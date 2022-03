By Trend

Russian Aeroflot airline will resume regular flights to Azerbaijan from March 21, Trend reports referring to the air company.

According to the company, flights to Baku will be carried out by the Russian regional jet Sukhoi Superjet 100.

On March 5, 2022, Russian airlines suspended flights to Azerbaijan upon the recommendation of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

