By Trend

Passengers of all three delayed flights on the Baku-Istanbul route departed to the destination airport on Airbus A340 which is the largest wide-body plane of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Trend reports on Jan. 26 via AZAL.

"Passengers of AZAL's canceled flights from Istanbul will depart to Baku on the same plane," the airlines said.

Earlier, due to heavy snowfall, the Istanbul airport suspended its work, several flights of AZAL were delayed and canceled.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz