New regular flights are launched between Gabala and Moscow as part of a new route network for 2022.

“Nordwind Airlines” performed the first flight from Sheremetyevo International Airport to Gabala on Boeing 737-800 which can carry up to 189 passengers. Total flight time was three hours.

A regular flight on the Moscow-Gabala-Moscow route will be operated once a week - on Sundays. At 4:10 local time, the plane lands in Gabala, at 5:20 it returns to the capital of Russia.

The Gabala International Airport meets all international requirements and standards and is able to accommodate aircraft of any type.

