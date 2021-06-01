By Trend

Russia increases the number of regular weekly flights to Greece, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Egypt, and Serbia from June 10, Russia’s national anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"From June 10, the number of flights will be increased on a reciprocal basis: by two a week between Moscow and Athens (Greece); by one a week between Moscow and Baku (Azerbaijan), Moscow and Yerevan (Armenia), Moscow and Doha (Qatar), Moscow and Tashkent (Uzbekistan), and Moscow and Dushanbe (Tajikistan); and up to seven a week between Moscow and Cairo (Egypt), and Moscow and Belgrade (Serbia)," it said.

According to the crisis center, regular flights will be resumed between Moscow and Munich.

Apart from that, it has been decided to resume international flights from Nizhnekamsk, Vladikavkaz, and Tomsk from June 10.

---

