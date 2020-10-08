By Trend

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has ordered local airlines to carry out regular flights to Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Russian media.

"In addition to Azerbaijan, Russian airlines received permits for regular flights to 23 more countries. The list of countries also includes those with which communication has not yet been resumed," said the media.

According to the appendix to the order of the Federal Air Transport Agency, permits for flights were given to countries with which air traffic has not yet been resumed: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, China, Malta, the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia.

After the complete cessation of international flights this spring, Russia has partially resumed flights to Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Korea, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, the UK, Sweden, Tanzania, and the Maldives since the end of summer, the media said.

At the same time, there are restrictions on some of the routes: for example, airlines can make no more than one flight a week to Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, but some Russian carriers have received permits to carry out flights to these countries, the Russian media noted.

Carriers also received permits for charter flights to Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Spain, France, and Cuba, the message said.

The representative of the Federal Air Transport Agency emphasized that the document doesn’t mean the resumption of air traffic.

The Russian Ministry of Transport earlier noted that the Rosaviatsiya is negotiating with foreign authorities on the resumption of flights, the reduction of flights or the termination of flights is not discussed.

Russia closed regular and charter passenger flights with other countries at the end of March amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the restrictions began to be gradually lifted.

---

