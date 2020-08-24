By Laman Ismayilova

For many centuries, Alinjagala fortress attracts many curious visitors from all over Azerbaijan. Mostly known as a symbol of strength, the fortress was one of the strongest defensive buildings of that times.

The ancient site is located on the top of the mountain of the same name.

Spanish merchant and traveler, Rui Qonsales de Klavikho once described Alinjagala as the fortress surrounded by walls and towers.

Some studies suggest that the name of the historical monument means "take off your hand", which is linked with its invincibility of the fortress. It is also believed that Alinjagala was built about 2,000 years ago.

The ruins and foundation stones of the dwelling houses and public buildings built in the upper part of the fortress used to serve as "Shah throne" for feudal.

Alinjagala played an irreplaceable role in the history of Middle Age states of Azerbaijan and was used as a fortification against enemies.

In the times of the Eldaniz dynasty, Alinjagala turned into shelter for the rulers’ families.

The residence of Zahida Khatun, the ruler of Nakhchivan and the treasure of the Eldanizlar were situated in the Alinjagala.

In the 80-90 years of XIV century, the fortress was the main foothold of the Azerbaijani people in the struggle against Timur and was bravely defended for 14 years.

After the death of Timur (1405) the Alinjagala again was under the power of Jalairlar and later the Garagoyunlular.

However, the legendary fortress was destroyed as a result of feudal intrigues and wars.

In 2014, Alinjagala was restored and granted a status of historical and cultural museum-reserve.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz