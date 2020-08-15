By Trend

In the initial period of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous appeals came from Azerbaijani citizens in Turkey on their coming back by cars, and during that time, special permits were issued and bus services were organized to bring them back, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the comment during the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on August 15, Trend reports.

"Currently, no appeals on the subject have been received by the operational headquarters. If citizens wish to return to the country in their own cars, they should contact the embassies and the operational headquarters," he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz