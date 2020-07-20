By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s national carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) airlifted 197 citizens from Moscow to Baku by a charter flight on July 19, AZAL reported in its official Facebook page.

Passengers with certificate of negative COVID-19 test result issued within 48 hours before departure were allowed to the flight.

All passengers arriving by this flight undertake obligations for self-isolation for two weeks upon arrival.

AZAL operates charter flights to return compatriots to the country in accordance with the plan defined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

Azerbaijan closed its borders with Russia over COVID-19 on March 18.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. However, the borders remain closed.

