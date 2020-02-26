A delegation of Amadeus, headed by Bruno Spada, Head of Airport IT at Amadeus, paid a working visit to Baku.

In the framework of the working visit, a meeting was held with AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov to discuss application of new technologies at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Jahangir Asgarov stressed that last year the capital's airport became the first airport in the world to fully switch to cloud technologies.

Thanks to new Amadeus technologies Heydar Aliyev International Airport got the ability to manage a new database, resource management, flight information display systems and others.

“One of our priorities is to increase passenger traffic at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Partnership with Amadeus and application of modern technologies allow us to improve the efficiency of work, and, most importantly, to increase the level of services provided to passengers," – Jahangir Asgarov said.

"The airport of the capital of Azerbaijan demonstrates the benefits of using the state of art technologies in the modern aviation industry. One of the benefits of Amadeus cloud solutions also include the possibility of cost optimization. I would like to emphasize that Heydar Aliyev International Airport is the only airport in the world that has fully switched to cloud technologies", – Bruno Spada said.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

Amadeus is one of the world's largest providers of IT services in the airline industry and global distribution systems.

