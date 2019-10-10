Azerbaijan’s national air carrier and the Chinese high-tech company Ehang Intelligent Equipment signed an agreement on the establishment of a single center under “Azeraeronavigation” for controlling the unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The agreement was signed on October 9th by AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov and Ehang Intelligent Equipment President Huazhi Hu in Baku.

"The active growth in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles is one of the world's most notable trends. The wide range of drone applications plays an important role in today's world. In this regard, the safety of the use of UAVs is a priority for civil aviation", –Jahangir Asgarov noted.

The Center’s task is to protect against unauthorized use of drones at the territory of the airport, as there is a great danger that drones can fly at relatively low altitudes and even in the immediate vicinity of the runway.

The new center will be integrated with the Azerbaijan Air Traffic Control System for the first time to prevent UAV collisions with civil aircraft.

The center includes 3D mapping and terrain scanning functions, which are important for the airfields design and the development of air navigation maps.

The web application of the command center if necessary can include information about the registration of the UAVs and its pilots, certification documents and flight permissions.

Ehang also took the initiative to train new specialists at the National Academy of Aviation of Azerbaijan and equip the technical base of the UAV management simulator complex with the involvement of students from foreign countries in the future.

AZANS under "Azerbaijan Airlines" provides flight safety in the airspace of Azerbaijan. Every day AZANS serves more than 500 aircraft, 300 of which are transit flights over Azerbaijan.

EHang Intelligent Equipment is a leading company in the development of platforms for unmanned aerial vehicles. It provides customers from various industries with drones and commercial solutions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz