Intensively soaring number of Egyptian tourists visiting Azerbaijan, especially in January to April (an increase 2.2 times), has made the regular flight a priority task for realization of tourism potential between two countries.

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosted the opening ceremony of the Baku-Sharm El-Sheikh direct regular flight on July 18, Trend reported.

Adel Ibrahim, Egyptian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, noted that the new flight will serve to improve relations between the two countries.

In turn, Valentina Kharakhordina, Deputy Director of Kazakhstan-based tour operator Selfie Travel, noted that the flight was booked by almost 100 percent, due to high demand. The flight program is approved by the Egyptian side until October of this year, she added.

The flights will operate every Thursday by a Boeing 757 aircraft and will last for three hours.

Upon arrival in Sharm El-Sheikh, the citizens of Azerbaijan don’t need a visa, but if tourists wish to fly to other cities of Egypt, the cost of the visa will be $25.

Director of the airport Teymur Hasanov said opening the new flight required some preparatory work and emphasized future high demand for this flight.

Azerbaijan and Egypt successfully cooperate in energy, trade, education, pharmaceuticals and other areas. Tourism will enormously contribute to expansion ties.

Tourism has traditionally played one of the most important places in Egypt’s economy, and the opening of a direct flight between Azerbaijan and Egypt will surely benefit the country, as well as Azerbaijan, which is turning in the main tourist destination of the region.

As for relatively new flight that have opened, it is important to note Baku-Odessa and Baku-Kharkiv flights launched Buta Airways on May 16 and May 3, respectively.

In addition, the low-cost airline Buta Airways launched direct flights from Baku to Astrakhan on May 16.

This year, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) launched regular flights on the Baku-Almaty-Baku route on April 2.

Buta Airways has been operating direct flights from Baku to Ufa since May 12. Flights are operated twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

Currently, 21 foreign airlines operate in the Azerbaijani market.

