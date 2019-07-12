By Leman Mammadova

As the flow of Russian tourists in the country is growing with the arrival of summer, airline companies increase the number direct flights to Baku.

Azerbaijan is a recognizable and attractive tourist destination for Russian citizens in both summer and winter. The presence of nine climate zones in Azerbaijan allows tourists to ski in the snowy mountains, as well as relax in sandy beaches, participate in interesting festivals and sports events.

There are several reasons why Russian tourists are heading to Azerbaijan for their vacation. Tourists are attracted by the quality of the hotels, various excursion programs and the development of sanitary and spa complexes.

In addition, lack of language restrictions and the possibility of visa-free travel are also important factors for the development of tourism between the two countries.

Russian Nordavia - Regional Airlines will launch new direct flights from St. Petersburg to Baku starting from July 25.

Flights to Baku will be performed twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays on comfortable Boeing 737-700 aircraft with economy class cabin. Hot meals, soft drinks, tea and coffee will be offered to passengers during the flight.

One way ticket price starts from 8,830 rubles ($140).

The airline performs scheduled and charter flights to more than 30 Russian and foreign airports. Nordavia holds a leading position in the market of passenger traffic in the North-West of Russia.

Russia was the leader in the tourism market of Azerbaijan in 2018. Thus, as many as 2,849,600 tourists from 196 countries arrived in Azerbaijan during the year and Russians make up the largest part of the tourists having a share of 30.9 percent (about 900,000).

Azerbaijan and Russia are establishing active cooperation between the ski resorts of Azerbaijan and North Caucasus. The possibility of the connection the Azerbaijani and North Caucasian resorts of Russia by a single ski pass was discussed during a business forum in Grozny December 2018.

Russia and Azerbaijan also intend to organize cruises in the Caspian Sea in order to increase tourist potential of the countries. The organization of cruises in the sea is planned to start from 2020. Azerbaijan will become an even more attractive tourist destination after the launch of cruises.

Earlier, a memorandum was signed between Moscow River Shipping Company OJSC and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC. Under the memorandum, the cruises will connect the three seas - the Caspian, Azov and Black. The ship will have a fitness room, swimming pool, restaurants, cinema etc.

At the first stage, trips will be organized on the Astrakhan-Baku route, and the route will be expanded later. The parties will conduct research to organize round trips on the Moscow-Baku, Astrakhan-Makhachkala-Baku, Baku-Enzeli-Noushehr-Turkmenbashi-Aktau-Astrakhan and other routes.

