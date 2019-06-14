By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Russia’s IrAero airline opens direct flights from Baku to Rostov-on-Don and back, IrAero said in a message.

Flights will be operated by Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft on Saturdays starting from July 6.

One-way ticket prices will start from 315 manats ($185).

The flights will last for two hours. The plane will take off from Baku at 12:50 and arrive in Rostov-on-Don at 13:50. The return flight will depart at 15:00 and arrive in Baku at 18:20.

IrAero General Director Yuri Lapin said that Baku route is already a traditional one for the airline. He noted that this route is very much in demand, and not only among Russians.

He mentioned that presently, Iraero flies to the capital of Azerbaijan from Chelyabinsk and Orenburg, adding that Baku-Yekaterinburg flight will be open on June 18.

Several years ago, Pobeda Airlines flew from Rostov-on-Don to Baku. However, later the low-cost airline ceased the flights.

IrAero airline was founded in Irkutsk in 1999. The main type of business before 2006 was cargo transportations in the Far East and Northeast regions of Russia. Since 2006, IrAero has been performing passenger transportations and at the moment it is the leading carrier of the region.

The fleet of IrAero consists of CRJ-100/200 aircraft (manufactured in Canada), Antonov An-26 and Antonov An-24 aircraft. Recently the airline has added its park with eight domestically produced aircraft - Sukhoi Superjet 100.

In recent years the company has significantly expanded the route network of transportations. IrAero aircraft perform regular flights all over Russia: from Khabarovsk to Moscow, from Magadan to Sochi and St. Petersburg.

Besides, the company has entered the international market of air transportation and successfully performs flights to China and Uzbekistan.

Currently, IrAero Airlines takes a steady position in the market of passenger and cargo (regular and charter) transportations, confidently mastering new routes and developing its potential.

