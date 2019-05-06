By Laman Ismayilova

"From Regions to Regions" Art Festival is underway in the country's most scenic parts.

With its wide range of events, the art festival has reached Lerik region, Trend Life reported.

Representatives of Lerik Executive Power, the Ministry of Culture, heads of regional departments of culture and others attended the event.

In his speech, the head of Lerik Executive Power Rovshan Bagirov stressed the festival's significance. He noted that the project aims at promotion of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, who have rich traditions of statehood, demonstrate the cultural potential of the regions, and strengthen interregional exchange.

The festival serves to familiarize with the cultural diversity of Azerbaijan’s regions, expansion of cultural ties between them and the emergence of new initiatives.

Samples of folk art reflecting the cultural heritage of cities and regions were displayed at the Heydar Aliyev Square in Lerik, while works of the wood carving master Asif Gasimov aroused great interest among the guests.

Spectacular concert with participation of folk ensembles was also held as part of the festival.

It is noteworthy that the festival was attended by 12 long-livers from Lerik region, which were presented memorable gifts.

In general, more than 20 residents over 100 years old live in the area. In 1991, the Longevity Museum was created in Lerik for the first time in the world. The museum, which consists of two expositions, contains over 2,000 exhibits about over 50 Lerik residents above 100 years old.

Also, a book corner dedicated to the Year of Nasimi was presented at the festival.

It is noteworthy that in connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi. Various scientific institutions and cultural centers are holding a series of events dedicated to the life and work of the great poet.

