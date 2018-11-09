By Trend

Delegation headed by Commander of the US Transportation Command, General Stephen Lyons, arrived in Baku for a working visit, the press service of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) said on Nov. 9.

During the visit, the guests got acquainted with the Baku Cargo Terminal located at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Terminal building's total area is 25,000 square meters making it the biggest and most technically advanced cargo terminal in the CIS. The Baku Cargo Terminal is a link for the transportation of goods between the US and Asia.

At the meeting with President of AZAL Jahangir Askerov, the parties expressed satisfaction with the strong partnership relations between the two countries in the field of aviation.

Askerov noted the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US in the field of civil aviation. In particular, Boeing, being the largest US Aerospace Corporation, is a strategic partner of AZAL. In addition, since June 2016, Open Skies Agreement has been in force between Azerbaijan and the US through which operators have been provided with more affordable and efficient passenger and cargo air transportation services.

By virtue of the normative framework improvement of civil aviation in Azerbaijan, Federal Aviation Administration of the US has assigned to Azerbaijan the highest level of aviation security – “Category A”. It enabled to launch a direct flight between two countries. AZAL's regular flights from Baku to New York are carried out on modern Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner Aircraft.

During the meeting it was noted that a modern transport infrastructure was created in Azerbaijan, and that there is a great potential for expanding cooperation in the transport, transit and logistics sectors.

According to Lyons, Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in all directions, including in the transport sector. According to him, the US highly appreciates the contribution of Azerbaijan to cooperation in the field of security, including peace-support operations in Afghanistan.

