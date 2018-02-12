By Sara Israfilbayova

New direct flights from Ufa (Russia) to Baku, which will be carried out by the airline “Saratov Airlines” to be launched starting from March 29.

Flights from Ufa to Baku and back will be carried out on Thursdays, on an AN-148 aircraft. Departure from the international airport of Ufa - at 21:55, arrival at the airport named after Heydar Aliyev - on Friday at 00:15 local time, travel time - 3 hours 20 minutes. Return flights will be carried out at 05:40 with arrival in Ufa at 10:00.

The minimum price of a round-trip ticket is approximately 600 manats ($352) for a promotional tariff.

The number of air companies intending to launch direct flights to Azerbaijan has been gradually increasing.

Starting from March 2, direct flights of Etihad Airways of United Arab Emirates in the direction of Abu Dhabi-Baku will be carried out.

In addition, the Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways has launched new direct flights to Eurasia, starting with Baku, Azerbaijan as the first destination.

The company started flights to Baku on June 23. Jazeera Airways provides a frequency of two weekly flights scheduled on Mondays and Fridays to the city, hailed as a popular destination for summer vacationers.

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) is currently considering the possibility of launching flights to the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

Moreover, Azerbaijan also offers Croatia to launch direct flights for development of tourism.

Russia is one of the largest importers of Azerbaijani agro-products. Azerbaijan in recent years has increased the export of fruits and vegetables to the southern neighbour. Even in winter Azerbaijan exports tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and eggplants grown in greenhouses to Russia.

Azerbaijan is one of the main economic partners of Russia among the CIS countries. Interregional cooperation plays an important role in the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic relations and the increase in trade turnover.

The trade turnover with Russia amounted to $951.32 million in January-June 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

