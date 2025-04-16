Women's Volleyball League: Absheron, Azerrail secure their first victories in semifinals

16 April 2025 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The playoff stage of the Women's Volleyball League has officially commenced, bringing excitement to fans and players alike, Azernews reports.

The semifinals took place at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The first matchup of the semifinals featured two competitive teams: "Absheron" and "Ganja." This highly anticipated game saw "Absheron," the leader from the initial round, display their prowess on the court. After a hard-fought battle, "Absheron" triumphed with a score of 3:1, advancing their position in the playoff process and setting a positive tone for their campaign.

Following this, the next semifinal match brought together the teams "National Aviation Academy" and "Azerrail." This encounter proved to be equally captivating, as both teams showcased their skills and determination. In a closely contested match, "Azerrail" emerged victorious with a narrow 3:2 victory, underscoring their potential and ambition in the tournament.

As it stands, both "Absheron" and "Azerrail" have secured crucial first victories in the semifinals, enhancing their chances of progressing to the final stage of the league. The next thrilling chapter in this playoff journey will unfold on April 17, when these teams clash again for a chance to take another step closer to the championship.

According to the league's regulations, the semifinal stage is structured to continue until one team wins two matches. This format adds an extra layer of intensity and excitement, as teams must strategize and perform at their best to overcome their opponents. In the event that both teams win one match after two games, the competition will lead to a decisive Golden Set, where the stakes are heightened, and only one team will have the opportunity to move forward to the finals.

With passionate players and dedicated fans, the Women's Volleyball League playoff stage promises to deliver exhilarating moments and memorable matches in the days to come.