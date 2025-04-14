National ski mountaineers compete in World Cup final [PHOTOS]

14 April 2025 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Garibova and Seyid Sadraddinov, representatives of Azerbaijan's national ski mountaineering team, competed in the final stage of the Ski Mountaineering World Cup in Tromso, Sweden, Azernews reports.

Garibova achieved a 29th place finish in the sprint event. Meanwhile, Seyid Sadraddinov secured 51st place out of 62 participants.

The 2024–25 ISMF Ski Mountaineering World Cup, organized by International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF), is the 19th World Cup in ski mountaineering for men and women.

The Ski Mountaineering World Cup brought together 42 athletes from 19 different countries.

The International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) is the international governing body responsible for Ski mountaineering competitions.

Its main aims are promotion, regulation, and development of Ski mountaineering worldwide. In 2026 the sport will be part of the programme of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.