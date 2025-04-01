Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts wins silver at AGF Trophy in Baku [PHOTOS]

1 April 2025 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises has won a silver medal at AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics in Baku, Azernews reports.

The gymnasts brought medal for Azerbaijan in the hoop routine.

Earlier, Shams Aghahuseynova won bronze medal. She achieved a high score in the ball routine, earning her a place on the podium.

Rhythmic gymnasts from 16 countries participated in the competition held at National Gymnastics Arena.

They showcased their performances with Hoop, Ball, Clubs and Ribbon, competing for victory. The audience enjoyed spectacular exercises that combine elegance and flexibility.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.