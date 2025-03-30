Azerbaijani team to participate in European Women's Chess Championship

30 March 2025 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

The number of Azerbaijani women chess players participating in the European Championship, set to take place on the Greek island of Rhodes from March 31 to April 11, has increased, Azernews reports.

Initially, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Turkan Mammadyarov, and Sabina Ibrahimova registered for the tournament. Subsequently, Narmin Abdinova and Lala Huseynova joined the group.

In total, eight Azerbaijani chess players will compete in the European Women's Chess Championship.

The event, featuring 137 participants, will have Nino Batsiashvili from Georgia as the top-rated player. Ulviyya Fataliyeva will compete as the reigning European champion.

The tournament will be organized using the Swiss system and will consist of 11 rounds.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920. Elman Rustamov has been president of the National Chess Federation since 2007.

The first World Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan was arranged at the Baku Crystal Hall, a multipurpose sports and concert arena. The chess tournament gathered about 2,000 chess masters from 175 countries.

The FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku also managed to captivate chess enthusiasts with its high-level competition and thrilling encounters.

With a highly competitive field of players, the World Cup offered an exciting platform for showcasing the immense talent and strategic prowess of top chess players.

The tournament gathered around 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

The Azerbaijani team included 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections qualified for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament 2024.