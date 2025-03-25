"Xilasedici" and "Azerrail" set to face off in postponed match today
The postponed match between "Xilasedici" and "Azerrail" in the XIII round of the Azerbaijan Men's Volleyball League will take place today, Azernews reports.
The match will be held at the Ministry of Emergency Situations' sports hall, with the first whistle set to be sounded at 16:00.
Currently, "Azərreyl" is in second place in the tournament standings with 36 points, while "Xilasedici," in third, has 35 points
