Azerbaijan suffers defeat in friendly match against Haiti

23 March 2025 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Looking ahead, the Azerbaijani squad is set to play another friendly match against Belarus on March 25 in Masazir.

According to Azernews , the team, led by Fernando Santos, hosted the match at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium in Sumgayit. Despite home advantage, Azerbaijan suffered a 3-0 defeat against the Haitian national team.

The Azerbaijani national football team played its first match of 2025, facing Haiti in a friendly encounter.

