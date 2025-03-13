Azerbaijani female wrestlers shine with historic U23 gold medals [PHOTOS]

13 March 2025 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

The U23 Women's European Wrestling Championship held in Tirana, Albania, has concluded with Azerbaijan achieving a historic milestone, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani female wrestlers showcased an exceptional performance, securing two gold medals—Elnura Mammadova in the 53 kg category and Gunay Humbatova in the 59 kg category—marking the first time in U23 Championship history that Azerbaijan won two golds in a single event.

Prior to this remarkable achievement, Azerbaijan's best outcome at the championship since its inception in 2015 was a solitary gold medal each year. This year, Elnura and Gunay's victories represented a significant leap forward, as they delivered a stunning Golden Double for Azerbaijan in Tirana.

In addition to their gold medal success, Asmar Cankurtaran also contributed to the nation's achievements by winning a bronze medal in the 50 kg category.

As a result of these accomplishments, Azerbaijan's women's team finished 4th in the overall team standings with a total of 89 points.

The top three rankings were claimed by Turkiye with 144 points, followed by Ukraine with 127 points, and Poland with 93 points.