Aydin Suleymanli triumphs in final round of Aeroflot Open

7 March 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament has wrapped up in Moscow, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli clinched victory in the 9th and final round against Russian player Ivan Rozum. This impressive win allowed Suleymanli to finish the tournament with a total of 5.5 points, securing the 36th position in the overall standings.

In a noteworthy showing for Azerbaijani chess, fellow player Ravan Aliyev played to a draw against Dmitry Rostovtsev of Russia, concluding his tournament with 4 points and placing 90th.

The tournament saw standout performances, with Ian Nepomniachtchi, a two-time World Chess Championship contender, emerging as the overall champion, finishing at the top of the standings with seven points.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920. Elman Rustamov has been president of the National Chess Federation since 2007.

The first World Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan was arranged at the Baku Crystal Hall, a multipurpose sports and concert arena. The chess tournament gathered about 2,000 chess masters from 175 countries.

The FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku also managed to captivate chess enthusiasts with its high-level competition and thrilling encounters.

With a highly competitive field of players, the World Cup offered an exciting platform for showcasing the immense talent and strategic prowess of top chess players.

The tournament gathered around 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

The Azerbaijani team included 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections qualified for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament 2024.