Gymnastics World Cup 2025 to kick off gymnastics season

19 February 2025 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Gymnastics World Cup 2025 in Cottbus, Germany, will kick off the gymnastics season on February 20-23, with the Azerbaijan national team among the participants, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani team includes Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzada, Murad Agharzayev, Nazanin Teymurova, and Daniz Aliyeva.

Simonov will compete in the rings, Tikhonov in the high bar, Ahmadzada in floor exercises and pommel horse, and Agharzayev will also compete in floor exercises.

Teymurova and Aliyeva will participate in all events of the program.

Over 120 athletes from 28 countries are expected to participate in the Gymnastics World Cup 2025.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.