AFFA congratulates national football player on his anniversary

17 February 2025

Laman Ismayilova

AFFA management congratulated former Azerbaijani national football player Nazim Suleymanov on his 60th birthday, Azernews reports.

A commemorative gift was presented to the veteran football player on this occasion.

Nazim Suleymanov was born on February 17, 1965 in Sumgayit. During his career, he played for Neftchi, Russian Spartak (Moscow), Alania Vladikavkaz and Zhemchuzhina-Sochi.

Suleymanov was the first player ever to score for Azerbaijan in international football, in a friendly against Georgia in 1992.

The former striker, who played 24 games for the Azerbaijani national team, scored five goals.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

The Independent Georgian Football Federation was established on 15 February 1990. It is the governing body of football in Georgia. The federation organizes the football league, the Erovnuli Liga, and the Georgia national football team.