National U-17 football team to hold training camp in Baku

10 February 2025 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani national Under-17 football team will hold a training camp in Baku on February 11-13, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA).

The U-17 team will participate in the Youth Development Cup tournament in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, from February 14 to 22.

The team will compete in Group B with teams from Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan of the corresponding age group. In Group A, the national teams of Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and the Brazilian team "BSA Academy" will play.

After the group stage matches, decisive matches will be held on February 21.

The group winners will compete for the championship, the second-place teams for third place, the third-place teams for fifth place, and the fourth-place teams for seventh place.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

The Independent Georgian Football Federation was established on 15 February 1990. It is the governing body of football in Georgia. The federation organizes the football league, the Erovnuli Liga, and the Georgia national football team.