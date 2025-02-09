First semi-finalists of Azerbaijan Chess Championship announced [PHOTOS]

9 February 2025 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

The second games of the quarter-finals of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship were held, Azernews reports.

In the men's competition, Shahriyar Mammadyarov won again and became the first semifinalist. Misratdin Isgandarov, who drew in the first game, defeated the last national champion Aydin Suleymanli, and qualified for the semifinals. Since a draw was recorded after two games in the matches of Vugar Asadli - Teymur Rajabov and Rauf Mammadov - Ahmad Ahmadzadeh, the winner will be determined in a tie-break.

Furthermore, one semifinalist has been confirmed in the women's competition. European champion Ulviyya Fataliyeva advanced to the semifinals by defeating Zeynab Mammadyarova in both matches. Govhar Beydullayeva avenged her defeat in the first set against Turkan Mammadyarova. The matches of Gunay Mammadzadeh - Sabina Ibrahimova, and Gulnar Mammadova - Khanim Balajayeva again ended in a draw. The winner of the semifinal ticket in these pairs will be determined in a tie-break.