Azerbaijani badminton players enter BWF's top 100

7 February 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For the first time, two young Azerbaijani badminton players have entered the top 100 in the world in this sport, Azernews reports.

Ulvi Huseynov and Hajar Nuriyeva have entered the top 100 of the ranking list published by the Badminton World Federation.

Ulvi Huseynov, who is remembered for his successful performances at international tournaments, rose to 63rd place in the ranking. Recently, he has won prizes at international competitions in Iran and Turkiye, bringing his rating to 4050 points.

In addition to studying at the Badminton Academy of Malaysia since 2023, our master of the racket and shuttlecock regularly participates in joint training camps with members of the national teams of this country in different age groups.

As for Hajar Nuriyeva having won prizes at international tournaments in Tajikistan, Spain, Turkey, Zambia and Botswana in 2023 and 2024, she moved up 21 positions in the rankings and settled in 47th place. Competing at the international competition in Iran this year together with Leyla Jamalzade, the athlete won a gold medal in the doubles category and raised her rating to 5800 points.

The inclusion of the Azerbaijani athletes in the list of the top 100 badminton players in the world is one of the main goals of the strategy of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation for 2025-2028.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active partner within the global and European badminton communities.

In 2023, Baku hosted the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation for the first time.

The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.

On February 12-16, Azerbaijan's capital will host the 2025 European Mixed Team Badminton Championships.

These championships also act as the European qualification event for 2025 Sudirman Cup.